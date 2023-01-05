Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,045 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.78 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

