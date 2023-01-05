Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 517 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after buying an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.37. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

