Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $698,000 Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEFS. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CEFS stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14.
