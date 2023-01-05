Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 155,166 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 276,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $64.03 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.