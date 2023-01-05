NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.68 and a 200-day moving average of $175.61. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

