NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 7.6%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. 47,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,916,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 623,923 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 930,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 506,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.