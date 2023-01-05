NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $132.00 by Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $132.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.