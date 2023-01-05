Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $10.04 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $480.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

