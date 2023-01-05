NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 81.9% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.2% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.80. The stock has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

