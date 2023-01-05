Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Stock Up 1.8 %

OLN stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

