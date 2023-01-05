Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

