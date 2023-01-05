Orchid 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Orchid has a market cap of $47.47 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

