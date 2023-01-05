PACCAR Stock to Split on Friday, January 13th (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.21 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,315,000 after purchasing an additional 952,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

