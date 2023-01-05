Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 302,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,197,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

