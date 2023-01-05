Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,230 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.57 and a 200-day moving average of $391.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $480.03.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

