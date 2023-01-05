Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,150 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 76,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $92.73.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.