Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,433,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 281,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

