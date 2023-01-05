Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,208 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 380,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 332.6% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 242,391 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.