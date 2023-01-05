Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

