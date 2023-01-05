Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $383,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $114.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83.

