Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $435,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 78,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.85 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.