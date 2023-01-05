Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $439,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $106.19.

