Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $459,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -391.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

