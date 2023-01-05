Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $474,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average is $179.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $225.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.