Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $211,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $19,105,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
