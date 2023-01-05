Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $408,000 in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,459,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Expensify by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Expensify by 27.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Expensify by 12.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 117,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at $832,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $747,450 over the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

