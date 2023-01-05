Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 195 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

KRE stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

