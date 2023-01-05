Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 647 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Shell were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

SHEL stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

