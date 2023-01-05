Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $475,000 Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,284,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

AMLX opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $39.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

