Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $884.08 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002979 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011520 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
