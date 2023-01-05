Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 199.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 614.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

