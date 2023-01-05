Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Insider Activity at Pelangio Exploration

In related news, Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,910,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,315.42.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

