PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

