PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.61.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

