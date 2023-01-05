PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,778 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $177,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.61.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

