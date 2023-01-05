Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 79,430 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,430 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $348,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 417.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $2,652,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 102.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 185,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 93,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URBN stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.