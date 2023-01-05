Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 573,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRS opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

