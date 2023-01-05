Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $8.75 Million in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 357,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -197.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

