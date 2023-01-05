Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,764 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 117,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 309.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,336,000 after buying an additional 67,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 552.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 72,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

