Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of M.D.C. worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Amundi lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Price Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

