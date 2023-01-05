Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,281 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 817,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 103.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 110,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 14.4 %

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $52,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $52,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $470,209.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $664,985.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $3,889,166. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $905.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

