Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,094 shares of company stock worth $13,992,926. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.07 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

