Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,890 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,701,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also

