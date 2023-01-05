Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 18,273 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of DoubleVerify worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $2,172,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $11,893,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $221,605.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,819.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $40,158.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,154 shares of company stock worth $857,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DV opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

