Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.