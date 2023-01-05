Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 794,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 52,993 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,876,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,099,000 after buying an additional 202,992 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $281.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

