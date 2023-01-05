Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.