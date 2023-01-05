Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

