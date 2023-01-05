Piper Sandler Cuts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $14.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

About European Wax Center

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 71.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,744,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 729,261 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 102.7% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 672,289 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 57.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 638,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 17.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after buying an additional 398,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 329,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

See Also

