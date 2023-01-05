Piper Sandler Cuts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $14.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
