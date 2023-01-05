Piper Sandler Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $140.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.45.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -142.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.12. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,454 shares in the company, valued at $65,471,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,471,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,738 shares of company stock worth $43,356,269 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

